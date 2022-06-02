"I applaud this" - WWE veteran goes all out in support of AEW's controversial MJF storyline

MJF has been arguably the hottest topic in the pro-wrestling industry recently, with rumors about his beef with Tony Khan flying left and right. However, Vince Russo has a surprising take on the situation.

The Salt of the Earth failed to show up at the fan fest ahead of the Double or Nothing pay-per-view. The incident snowballed into fans and journalists speculating about what had happened, with conflicting reports coming in every few hours.

Even at the event, MJF allegedly left the arena immediately after his defeat at the hands of Wardlow, leading to even more rumors.

This week's Dynamite edition featured a segment that involved Friedman, where he called out Tony Khan directly for his apparent favoritism toward ex-WWE stars. Following the broadcast, former WWE personnel Vince Russo took to Twitter to give his take on the situation.

"Just to be CLEAR: ZERO Issue w/the Creative behind @The_MJF Angle. NONE. I Applaud this Style of Booking-u know that. The Comedy Comes w/the "Journalists" who 100% Believed it was a SHOOT, when it was a WORK from the JUMP. Absolute JOKE that they CHARGE You for MISINFORMATION," Russo tweeted.

Russo's confident tweet has created a lot of buzz on social media. It remains to be seen how the storyline moves forward from this point on.

Vince Russo's tweet about MJF has fans questioning previous reports

After days of Maxwell's status being subject to speculation, Russo's tweet has seemingly cleared the air around the situation.

The veteran's scathing remark about "Journalists" was echoed by Twitter users replying to the message. Some comments also suggested that it was quite clear that the storyline was a work.

"so transperent this is a work" @RickenbachScott tweeted.

With Tony Khan's treatment of homegrown AEW stars being questioned, the 26-year-old is on the cusp of a memorable storyline. Fans will have to stay tuned to see how the situation develops in the coming weeks.

