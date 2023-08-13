Respected AEW name says he is eagerly waiting for Bray Wyatt to return (Exclusive)

A top AEW personality recently spoke about WWE star Bray Wyatt, and how he is eagerly waiting for his return.

The AEW star is none other than Jake Roberts, who is a manager in All Elite Wrestling. Roberts recently spoke about the talents he likes watching in the world of professional wrestling.

Roberts named Kenny Omega and stated that he loves watching him. Another name that he talked about is Bray Wyatt, who has been absent from WWE television since the February 27 edition of Monday Night RAW.

In an exclusive interview with Bill Apter and Chris Featherstone, the WWE Hall of Famer stated that he can't wait for Bray Wyatt to return.

"I love Kenny Omega, I love watching Kenny. There are some young guys out there I've got my eye on. Ethan Allen, a few others, but you know, I keep waiting for Bray Wyatt to break back out with something."

AEW personality suffered almost 100 concussions

Top AEW name Jake Roberts recently revealed that he almost went through 100 concussions in his wrestling career.

Jake Roberts is currently signed to All Elite Wrestling, where he manages the 'Murderhawk Monster' Lance Archer. Roberts is one of the greatest superstars of the 80s and early 90s and entertained fans with his amazing in-ring and promo work.

The WWE Legend has had a successful career. However, many fans have concerns over his health after the incident that happened in 2020. The Hall of Famer was pulled out during an AEW show due to Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease, which forced him to use an oxygen tank for over a year.

During an episode of his Snake Pit podcast, Jake Roberts revealed that he suffered nearly 100 head injuries during his career.

"I mean, I went and did the test and stuff. We figured out that I had at least three concussions a year. Now that’s bad. That’s real bad considering that I wrestled for 30 years. That’s 90 concussions. So what’s my brain look like?" Snake Roberts said. [H/T RSN]

You can check out the episode below:

Thanks to www.wrestlecon.com for allowing SK to get these exclusive interviews

If you use any quotes from the article, please give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

Recommended Video Why did fans start booing John Cena?