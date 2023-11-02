"Retirement was an option" - AEW star Adam Copeland makes big confession

AEW veteran Adam Copeland recently revealed how he prepared his mind prior to signing with All Elite Wrestling.

The Rated-R Superstar shocked the world when he made his All Elite Wrestling debut at WrestleDream 2023. Since then, Adam Copeland has been involved in a program with the current TNT Champion Christain Cage who will team up with Luchasauras and Nick Wayne to take on Copeland, Sting, and Darby Allin in a six-man tag team match at Full Gear 2023.

Speaking with The Drop on NHL on ESPN, the former WWE Champion revealed that he thought about retiring before ending up in All Elite Wrestling:

"Retirement was an option," Copeland told The Drop on NHL on ESPN. "There were three options. It was WWE, retirement, and once I was free of my contract, AEW was an option. I had those three, and I sat with it, I really did. I had discussions with the family, with my friends, and it really was Lyric, my nine-year-old, put it to me plainly, 'Are you still having fun?' 'Yeah.' 'Where are you going to have the most fun?' 'With Uncle Jay [Christian Cage].' It seemed like a no-brainer, and then talking to Tony [Tony Khan], and his excitement levels for it, that gets you excited. We started going down the list and seeing all those potential matchups and the stories we could tell, it got very exciting. I'm also a realist in regard to, there's only so long that can last. I don't want to be pulling anything down, I still want to be propping up. I don't know how long that means, but I do know it gets tougher every year. I feel great and as long as I feel great and feel like I can maintain a certain level, that's how long I'll be around." [H/T: Fightful]

AEW star Swerve Strickland calls Adam Copeland his inspiration

AEW star Swerve Strickland recently called Adam Copeland his inspiration while wishing Copeland on his 50th Birthday.

The former WWE Champion recently celebrated his 50th birthday and received wishes from stars from all around the world. However, the leader The Mogul Embassy Swerve Strickland broke character to wish Copeland on his birthday.

On Instagram, Swerve Strickland posted a picture with Adam Copeland with the following caption:

"Huge #happybirthday shoutout to one of my biggest inspirations in wrestling and mentor over the last 3 years, @edgeratedr! Couldn't be happier to have ya on the team."

