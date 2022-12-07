Triple H is reportedly close to bringing WWE legend William Regal back to WWE following his speculated exit from AEW. Wrestling fans have been very eager to see him return as the General Manager of one of the brands.

William Regal was surprisingly released from WWE by the previous regime many months back. Shortly after, he showed up at the Revolution pay-per-view to help Bryan Danielson and Jon Moxley mend their relationship. This led to the birth of the Blackpool Combat Club.

At AEW Full Gear 2022, MJF challenged the former Shield member for the AEW World Championship. William Regal turned on Jon Moxley as he slid into brass knuckles towards MJF, who used it to defeat the former WWE Champion and become the new champion.

In subsequent weeks, MJF addressed his title win after William Regal introduced him on Dynamite. However, the Salt of the Earth proceeded to attack the former WWE Hardcore Champion as he was written off television. It has now been revealed that he is on his way back to the Triple H-led company.

Fans are very keen to see the former NXT Commissioner back as the General Manager of either RAW or SmackDown.

Booker T commented on Triple H inviting him for WWE Royal Rumble 2023

Royal Rumble is one of the most exciting events of the calendar year. Booker T recently said on his Hall of Fame podcast that he would be checking his mail in case Triple H invites him.

"I'm gonna tell you right now, I'll be checking the mail everyday all the way up until that date because if I get the invitation, I'm definitely gonna, you know, execute it, definitely going to be, you know, be there. I'm gonna be prepared to be in the middle of that ring if that happens. Then again I don't have any itch to scratch or anything like that but hey man I'm always down," he said. (18:50 - 19:23)

Fans are split on who they want to see as the Royal Rumble winner. The Rock is also rumored to be a part of WrestleMania 39, making him a potential winner. Cody Rhodes could mark his return by entering the 30-man match.

Who would you like to see as the winner? Let us know in the comment section below.

