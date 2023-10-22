Returning AEW talent squashed on Collision debut

Second-generational AEW talent made her Collision debut during the latest episode, only to get squashed in minutes by another rising female star Skye Blue. The name in question is Hollywood Haley.

She has competed in multiple matches in the Jacksonville-based promotion, appearing in Dark in the past. Haley also happens to be the daughter of former six-time OVW Champion Amazing Maria.

Haley also had a stint in OVW and still appears there. She also reportedly missed a WWE tryout in the past. Meanwhile, Hayley got a major opportunity when she made her debut on AEW Collision against Skye Blue.

During the entire match, Skye went aggressive and dominated her opponent, giving her absolutely no chance to get back in the match. Minutes later, Blue ended up squashing the Collision debutant to make a statement. Following the match, Skye just walked away after laying the waste on Hayley.

Interestingly, fans also witnessed a new heelish attitude of Skye Blue during her match on Collision. Skye's heel turn was also teased last week, and it could be the case in the forthcoming weeks.

It remains to be seen where this new attitude takes Blue.

