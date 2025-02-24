Revolutionary WWE legend vents frustration with Tony Khan administration in AEW: "It drives me nuts"

A wrestling veteran recently talked about what he felt were major issues with Tony Khan and his management. For years, the AEW President proudly pushed the agenda that 'AEW is where the best wrestle,' and openly claimed that he booked the show for 'sickos.' However, these statements don't seem to be helping the promotion's ticket sales. A former AEW star recently talked about the same issues, with a recent example.

Ad

Matt Hardy is a former AEW star who worked in the promotion from 2020 to 2024. He recently talked about Harley Cameron's push. The latter became one of the most over-stars this month due to her promos and skills. She then went on to challenge Mercedes Mone for the TBS Championship at Grand Slam Australia, where the crowd fully supported her throughout the bout.

While speaking on Extreme Life with Matt Hardy, the veteran talked about how Tony Khan should push Harley and other stars if they are over with the crowd, without looking at their in-ring skills.

Ad

Trending

"Who cares? Harley doesn't match her in the ring. That's irrelevant. That's one of the issues with AEW. Tony pushes like 'Where the best wrestle.' It doesn't make a difference. These people are characters and if you wanna build these characters, it doesn't matter if she doesn't match up. It drives me nuts man (...) If you are over (as a) character, if people are interested, it's gonna help sell tickets, it's gonna move merch, and someone that's popular, utilize them," he said. (00:03 - 00:40)

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Matt Hardy slams Tony Khan for a top tag team's booking

A few weeks ago, Private Party lost the AEW World Tag Team Championships against The Hurt Syndicate. The former team had won the title just in October.

While speaking on Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, the TNA star claimed that Private Party should have been booked more during their title reign.

Ad

"This thing happened quickly with The Hurt Syndicate, and I understand you want them to win or whatever, but I just feel like you could have gotten so much more done with Private Party," he said.

It will be interesting to see which stars Tony Khan will push in the future.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback