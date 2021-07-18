Rey Fenix set to return to AEW

One half of Lucha Brothers, Rey Fenix is set to make his return to AEW programming. This is according to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

Fenix has been out for almost two months with a groin injury. He last wrestled for AEW on the April 21 episode of AEW Dark: Elevation against Chuck Taylor before picking up the injury during his time in Mexico.

Rey Fenix is one of the most talented wrestlers in all of professional wrestling and his presence was sorely missed during his absence, especially at AEW Double or Nothing. He can put on a showstealer against just about everyone and his moveset makes him incredibly unique.

According to The Wrestling Observer, Rey Fenix is ready to return‼️



That's great news

Looking forward to seeing him wrestling again



Andrade El Idolo vs Rey Fenix would be an incredible match#AEWDynamite #AEW pic.twitter.com/3SKlvB6eo8 — Daniel (@DannyDiaz60) July 16, 2021

Hopefully fans get to see him soon enough, as he's scheduled to wrestle at AAA's showpiece event Triplemania XXIX.

What lies ahead for Rey Fenix in AEW?

Young Bucks vs Lucha Bros

As stated before, Rey Fenix will appear at Triplemania XXIX. He will team up with Penta El Zero Miedo to defend their AAA Tag Team Championship in a triple threat match on August 14.

Lucha Bros And More Added To AAA Triplemania XXIX https://t.co/CsuB9yQTkN — Fightful Wrestling (@Fightful) June 28, 2021

During Rey's absence from AEW, his brother Penta teamed up with Eddie Kingston to challenge for the AEW Tag Team Championship but the duo came up short. The Young Bucks have held the title hostage for a very long time and the Lucha Brothers could have something to say about it upon Rey Fenix's return.

The two teams have faced off on numerous occasions, with their last meeting taking place at AEW All Out 2019 in a fantastic ladder match. There are hardly any teams more suited to dethrone the Young Bucks and the matches are guaranteed classics.

Andrade going after death triangle. I hope to get that Andrade vs Rey Fenix match 🔥 #AEWDynamite #AEWFyterFest — The Real One ☄️ (@WWEREALONE) July 15, 2021

Another direction for Fenix could be a feud with Andrade 'El Idolo'. These two are arguably the best luchadors in the world and the story can just revolve around one wanting to prove himself to be the best. Their match will likely be a Match of the Year candidate, something fans have been clamoring for ever since Andrade signed with AEW.

