Rey Fenix shares a cryptic post following his brother Penta's WWE debut; deletes it shortly after

Rey Fenix seemingly sent a message regarding his current situation by posting a cryptic photo on social media, which many interpreted as a shot at AEW. The photograph showed him wearing a straightjacket and was deleted soon after it was posted.

Penta made his WWE debut on RAW earlier this month, ending all speculation that the Lucha Brothers could head to the company. However, the second member of the pair is still contractually bound to AEW, due to injury time being added to his deal. According to recent reports, it doesn't seem like the situation will change anytime soon.

Rey Fenix took to X (fka Twitter) and posted a photograph of himself wearing a straightjacket. He deleted the post soon after, but users were able to get screengrabs of it before it was taken down. This may be an analogy of how he currently feels in his career, as he is forced to stay with the Tony Khan-led promotion until his contract expires.

Trending

You can check out a screenshot of Fenix's post below:

Expand Tweet

It is still unclear how long the 34-year-old will have to remain with the Jacksonville-based promotion, but it can be assumed that this will run across most of 2025.

Rey Fenix's AEW merchandise has been pulled from their platforms

The luchador has not competed for AEW since early July 2023, and it seems that he won't get the chance to compete in the ring for the remainder of his contract.

However, many were surprised as users on the internet discovered that all of Fenix's merchandise from websites such as ShopAEW and Pro Wrestling Tees were unavailable. This could mean that they were removed by the promotion. It is unclear whether this is purely coincidental, or an intentional move by the company due to the current rift they have with the luchador.

Expand Tweet

This is an unideal situation for both sides seeing as due to contractual obligations Rey Fenix has to remain with the company and is unable to pursue under endeavors. Similar to how it went for his brother, the luchador will just have to wait for his chance to compete for another major promotion such as WWE.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback