Rey Mysterio's former rival names 6-time WWE World Champion as his dream opponent

Rocky Romero, who once faced Rey Mysterio, is currently having a great time in AEW, and the young star has revealed his dream opponent. Romero has said that another WWE icon, known for his high-flying antics, is his dream opponent.

During the recent Busted Open Radio, Romero said that Chris Jericho is the one:

"He's somebody that I would love to work with because that was the generation that inspired me so much, Eddie's [Guerrero] gone unfortunately, I got to wrestle Rey Mysterio, so [Chris] Jericho in a singles match would be dope for me. That would be like such a big deal for me personally." [H/T WrestlingInc]

Back in the Attitude Era, The Ocho was part of high-flying wrestlers that included the likes of Rey Mysterio, Eddie Guerrero, and the Dudley Brothers, including Spike Dudley. During his run, he has won the coveted WWE championship six times. Y2J, as he's known to his fans, has since moved on from WWE to AEW and has had some fantastic matches and feuds.

While Rey and Rocky have clashed elsewhere, they have never been in a WWE ring, as Rocky has never signed up with WWE.

CM Punk sends hilarious birthday wishes to Rey Mysterio's daughter Aaliyah Mystero

Mysterio recently celebrated his daughter's birthday by putting up some photos of her on his Instagram. CM Punk, who has feuded with Mysterio in the WWE, took some time out to reply to the message with one that was a throwback to their feud in 2010. The comment read,

"happy biiiirthday," wrote Punk.

The message was a throwback to a 2010 episode of Smackdown, on March 10, when CM Punk, along with the Straight Edge society, crashed into the birthday party that Rey Mysterio had planned for his daughter inside the ring.

What do you think? Will Jericho ever sign up with NJPW to have a match with Rocky? Tell us in the comments section.

