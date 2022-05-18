Wrestling veteran believes that legendary WWE tag team are revered like Rey Mysterio in AEW

Rey Mysterio is one of the biggest stars in modern-day professional wrestling. During his most recent podcast, WCW veteran Konnan noted that he believes The Hardys are revered like the Lucha Libre icon.

The Hardys have had one of the most memorable careers in wrestling, spanning over two decades. Similarly, Rey has captured multiple championships during his long WWE tenure. The Broken One also squared off against the Master of 619 in an iconic match at WrestleMania XIX for the Cruiserweight Championship.

In the most recent Keepin' It 100, Konnan shared a story of his time with Rey Mysterio on the Independent Circuit. The veteran highlighted how wrestlers revered Mysterio and that The Hardys could be experiencing the same in AEW.

"It was ridiculous the amount of people that would bow down to him. That’s what it’s gonna be [like] when people meet the Hardy Boyz. They’re like ‘Wow, the Hardy Boyz? I’ve been waiting to face you guys!’ When you’re like a bit of a fan, you already got ideas," Konnan noted. (3:51)

Konnan continued to note that the brothers shouldn't be separated since they can still put together great matches.

"They’re probably going through a really cool moment right now in AEW where they’re a lot of reverence – as they should – and they can still put together a great match. But they should not be separate." (4:15)

With Mysterio currently building a legacy in WWE, there's no realistic chance of him making it to AEW in the near future.

Jim Cornette believes that Rey Mysterio didn't sign with AEW in 2020 because of his son, Dominik

Rey Mysterio is currently teaming up with his son Dominik on WWE RAW. Their team became the first father-and-son duo to capture the SmackDown Tag Team Championship in 2021.

During an episode of the Jim Cornette Experience, the wrestling personality noted that AEW fans would have loved to see Mysterio in the promotion. He also highlighted that Rey didn't leave the Stamford-based company to aid his son's career.

"I'm sure that's why he didn't go because he wanted his son to be involved and treated well by the major company. The AEW fans especially would have loved Mysterio. I'm sure Tony Khan would have given him a fortune and hardly wrestle at all," Cornette said. (H/T: Sportskeeda)

It's currently unclear when Rey Mysterio's WWE contract will expire. However, considering how much he's invested in his son's career, the veteran won't be jumping ship to AEW anytime soon.

