Rhea Ripley furious with Buddy Matthews; almost pulled a “gun” on her fiancé

Buddy Matthews and Rhea Ripley were recently spotted in a hilarious advertisement that showed one of their latest purchases. This would be their custom-made arcade machine.

Despite working with different companies now, the two Australian stars met in WWE and publicly acknowledged their relationship in 2022. The couple announced their engagement in August last year.

On Instagram, Ripley and Matthews posted a reel that they had made in collaboration with Phantom Arcades, where they bought their custom-made arcade. In the video, she was seen asking Buddy Matthews to help around the house, but he told her to wait as he was playing.

Trending

She then approached him and pulled a toy gun from the arcade machine's drawer, seemingly a prop for one of the games. Ripley waved it in front of him, threatening and making him help around the house immediately.

"When Mami calls, you better come RIGHT AWAY!" the caption read.

Rhea Ripley was also spotted in Buddy Matthews' workout session video a few days ago

Buddy Matthews recently posted one of his workout sessions, which showed Rhea Ripley. She was also getting a workout in amidst her hiatus from WWE due to a shoulder injury.

At one point in the video, she made flirty gestures toward Matthews, while in another part, she was seen playing with their dogs.

The reel can be seen below.

Despite being signed to different promotions, Ripley and Matthews have continued to show the public their lives away from the ring.

It remains to be seen whether the two will be able to work for the same company in the near future, seeing as Matthews is still in a long-term deal with AEW and Mami is at the top of WWE's women's division.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback