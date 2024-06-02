Buddy Matthews shares workout video with injured Rhea Ripley; Mami gets naughty

AEW star Buddy Matthews recently took to social media to share a workout video with his real-life fiancé and WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley. The latter is currently out of action, recovering from a shoulder injury.

After successfully defending the Women's World Championship against Becky Lynch at WrestleMania XL, Ripley was brutally attacked by Liv Morgan on the following episode of RAW which forced her to vacate the gold. The Man then won the title in a Battle Royal but recently lost it to Morgan at the King and Queen of the Ring Premium Live Event with some unintentional "help" from Mami's Judgment Day teammate, Dominik Mysterio.

Buddy Matthews recently took to his Instagram to upload a workout video in which Ripley can also be seen exercising and getting goofy with her real-life fiancé. In his post's caption, Matthews wrote that it was a lightweight family workout with high energy.

"Family workout. Light weights, High energy!" he wrote.

WWE personality believes Rhea Ripley might kick out Dominik Mysterio after her return to television

Rhea Ripley surely has been watching everything happening on Monday Night RAW between Liv and Dominik but Mami hasn't commented directly addressing the situation so far.

During a recent edition of the Notsam Wrestling podcast, WWE personality Sam Roberts said that he believed if Ripley returned before the 2024 SummerSlam and Dominik Mysterio sided with Liv Morgan, then Mami might kick out Dirty Dom from The Judgment Day.

"If Rhea Ripley is back before SummerSlam and it can lead to a SummerSlam match, like maybe after Money in the Bank? Maybe Dominik [Mysterio] sides with Liv Morgan at Money in the Bank. That's when Rhea Ripley comes back. The Judgment Day boots out Dominik. Dominik is with Liv Morgan. Now it's Liv [Morgan] vs. Rhea Ripley, in some kind of Dominik on a pole match," Roberts said.

Many fans believe WWE might book a match between Ripley and Liv Morgan for Dominik Mysterio's "custody." It will be interesting to see what the Stamford-based promotion has planned for Mami's future with Dirty Dom.

The Eradicator got awkward while sharing a personal moment with WWE fans ahead of WrestleMania XL.

