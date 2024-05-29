Rhea Ripley to return and kick WWE star out of Judgment Day, analyst says; to set up a blockbuster SummerSlam match

Rhea Ripley now has more than one reason to return, not just for the Women's World title that she had to relinquish but also for Dominik Mysterio.

WWE personality Sam Roberts recently discussed the idea of a potential SummerSlam match for The Eradicator this year.

Intentionally or unintentionally, Dominik Mysterio helped Liv Morgan's revenge tour come to fruition at King and Queen of the Ring. The latter ended Becky Lynch's fairytale run with the WWE Women's World Championship at 33 days.

The following Monday night, Dirty Dom again played a pivotal role in helping Morgan retain her title against Lynch in a steel cage match on RAW. But what transpired in the post-match sent shockwaves across the wrestling world.

Liv Morgan passionately kissed Dominik Mysterio before the show went off the air. But it doesn't look like the 29-year-old star's revenge tour is over, not by a long shot. She has been spotted hanging out with several Judgment Day members backstage, except Damian Priest.

Speaking on the Notsam Wrestling podcast, Sam Roberts said Dominik would eventually side with Morgan, leading to Ripley coming back to kick Dom out of Judgment Day:

"If Rhea Ripley is back before SummerSlam and it can lead to a SummerSlam match, like maybe after Money in the Bank? Maybe Dominik [Mysterio] sides with [sic] Liv Morgan at Money in the Bank. That's when Rhea Ripley comes back. The Judgment Day boots out Dominik. Dominik is with Liv Morgan. Now it's Liv [Morgan] vs Rhea Ripley, in some kind of Dominik on a pole match," Roberts said.

The WWE personality noted that Dirty Dom's ousting could turn Priest into a babyface heading into the Biggest Party of the Summer:

"If Rhea Ripley cast Dominik out and Damian Priest sides with Rhea Ripley. Well, now Damian Priest is a big-time good guy. And if you do that before SummerSlam then that means Damian Priest can walk into SummerSlam as a big-time good guy, and still be the world champion. And who is the villain that he could take on? Gunther," he added. (49:53 - 50:58)

Check out the full video below:

Will The Judgment Day split up before Rhea Ripley's return?

Speaking on the Jim Cornette Experience podcast, the former WWE manager urged The Archer of Infamy to leave Judgment Day while Mami is on a hiatus:

"No, actually I hope they would have been putting more heel heat on him a little bit instead of having him still play with the children since Rhea's gone and Dominik is gone. Why not let Finn and JD [McDonagh] do whatever they need to do and let Damian Priest be a single top heel champion before we go turning him?,"

Expand Tweet

Ripley is currently recovering from a shoulder injury, which will keep him out of action at least until July of this summer.

If you use quotes from this article, please credit the Notsam Wrestling podcast and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for transcription.

