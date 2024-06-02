[Watch] Rhea Ripley gets awkward sharing "private" moment with WWE fans

In the latest social media clip, WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley can be seen getting awkward while sharing a private moment with fans ahead of WrestleMania XL.

The Nightmare has become one of the biggest stars in World Wrestling Entertainment in recent years. After winning the World Championship against Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 39, Mami defended her title against multiple big-time stars before she got injured by Liv Morgan which forced her to vacate the gold.

The Stamford-based promotion recently posted a video on YouTube of Rhea Ripley getting a tattoo at WWE World ahead of WrestleMania XL. In the clip, The Eradicator can be seen getting awkward, saying that she had never experienced getting inked in front of everyone.

Trending

"This is so strange... It's so weird like trying to tune out everyone staring at me and like every now and then I hear my name and I'm like, 'Oh I don't know what to do! I don't wanna look in that direction,'" she said. [From 02:16 to 2:46]

Check out the video below:

Rhea Ripley talked about the pain scale of her tattoo at WWE World

In the same video, Rhea Ripley said that she was strong and she had gotten tattoos in places that hurt way more. Ripley also mentioned that the pain scale of her latest ink was around 5-6 out of 10.

"I'm strong (laughs). We were talking about it: once you get it in the other places that hurt way more, everything else feels like a breeze. So, it wasn't bad. It was probably a good, like 5-6 out of ten, pain scale," Rhea Ripley said.

Rhea Ripley is currently enjoying her time away from in-ring competition with her real-life fiancé, Buddy Matthews.

However, in her absence from television, her on-screen love interest, Dominik Mysterio, messed up after he and Liv Morgan kissed on last week's episode of Monday Night RAW.

It will be interesting to see how Mami will react to it once she is fully fit to return to WWE television.

If you use any quotes from the first half of this article, please credit WWE's YouTube and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback