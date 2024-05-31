WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley gets a new tattoo

Rhea Ripley might already have quite a few tattoos, but it does not hurt to get more. WWE recently posted a video of the former Women's World Champion from the WrestleMania XL weekend, getting a new design inked on her arm.

The Australian star was among the top talents during the WrestleMania weekend, in which WWE organized events that got fans closer to the superstars. The festivities included a Tattoo Alley, and Rhea Ripley was in attendance to get a brand new tattoo from her long-time artist, Celeste Payne, who is responsible for nearly 95% of the ink on Mami's body.

The latest addition to her collection of tattoos was a simpler one this time: a knife with a deer vertebral handle placed on her left bicep. As you can see in the video below, Ripley enjoyed the unique experience of getting a tattoo surrounded by fans.

As Ripley is no stranger to getting inked, she admittedly did not feel a lot of pain.

"I'm strong (laughs). We were talking about it: once you get it in the other places that hurt way more, everything else feels like a breeze. So, it wasn't bad. It was probably a good, like 5-6 out of ten, pain scale," Rhea Ripley said. [4:00 - 4:16]

What the future has in store for Mami remains to be seen.

Rhea Ripley suffered a massive setback after WWE WrestleMania XL

Rhea Ripley arguably wrestled one of her biggest matches ever at WWE WrestleMania XL and registered a statement victory over Becky Lynch to retain her Women's World Championship.

Many people expected Ripley to continue her lengthy reign as the Women's World Champion until an untimely injury derailed those plans. Rhea was forced to vacate the coveted title after Liv Morgan attacked Mami backstage and injured her shoulder.

WWE has since worked the real-life setback into the storyline and has booked Morgan to be the new Women's World Champion.

Liv also kissed Dominik Mysterio during the latest episode of RAW, opening the door for a massive angle when Rhea Ripley makes her much-anticipated comeback, which is still a while away.

