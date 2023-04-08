Rhea Ripley has a naughty reaction to her real-life boyfriend laying down a challenge for AEW title 

In a somewhat unexpected turn of events, Rhea Ripley took to Twitter to send an interesting reply to her real-life boyfriend, Buddy Matthews, issuing a challenge for a popular AEW championship.

Matthews and his House of Black comrades have been involved in a program with Orange Cassidy and The Best Friends (Chuck Taylor and Trent Berretta). Buddy posted a cryptic message on social media, targeting his next opponent and eyeing the AEW International Championship currently held by Cassidy.

The AEW Trios Champion simply shared an orange emoji, allowing fans to piece two and two together. Less subtly, Rhea Ripley replied to this tweet with a peach emoji, which has some more risqué connotations attached to it.

The suggestive tweet caught the attention of many fans and generated a lot of engagement.

What is next for Rhea Ripley in WWE?

At WrestleMania 39, Rhea Ripley won the SmackDown Women's Championship by defeating Charlotte Flair in what the veteran commentator Michael Cole described as one of the best championship matches he has called at the Show of Shows.

The Judgment Day member has been on the rise in WWE, having won the 2023 Women's Royal Rumble match and being featured prominently in the product. But now the question remains: What's next for The Eradicator?

Ripley appeared on RAW this past Monday to confront fellow champion Bianca Belair. She also had a staredown with Raquel Rodriguez on the same show. Additionally, she had a physical interaction with Zelina Vega on last night's SmackDown.

With Belair holding down the fortress on RAW and Rodriguez currently vying for tag team gold alongside Liv Morgan, it looks like a program between Ripley and Vega is most likely the next step. This also perfectly fits in with the ongoing storyline between The Judgment Day and LWO.

Regardless of what happens next, Ripley will certainly not be short of challengers for her newly won title.

