"A lot of fun" - WWE Universe reacts to Judgment Day and LWO tag team matchup on SmackDown

The WWE Universe ate up the tag team matchup between Judgment Day and the reformed Latino World Order on this evening's SmackDown from Portland.

Rey Mysterio scored a huge personal victory over Dominik Mysterio at WrestleMania 39. The story carried over to the post-Mania SmackDown this evening as Dom teamed up with Damian Priest to take on the lucha-libre legend and Santos Escobar. Rey along with Legado Del Fantasma, resurrected the LWO faction made famous by Eddie Guerrero in WCW.

Unfortunately, for the LWO, Judgment Day picked up victory in what looks to be a long feud. Fans immediately took to Twitter to comment on the two rival teams' chemistry with one another. Some fans predicted big things for the future of the story.

Check out some of the reactions below:

Fightful Wrestling @Fightful



#SmackDown The Judgment Day wins. That was a lot of fun. The Judgment Day wins. That was a lot of fun.#SmackDown

Roger Wilson @OutsiderX15 Nice match with the LWO and Judgment Day. Damian Priest getting the win and looking more like a monster after what he did to Bad Bunny. #Smackdown Nice match with the LWO and Judgment Day. Damian Priest getting the win and looking more like a monster after what he did to Bad Bunny. #Smackdown

几卂ㄒ乇 @AutisticSunrise @316REIGNS LWO with Bad bunny VS JUDGMENT DAY makes alot of sense @316REIGNS LWO with Bad bunny VS JUDGMENT DAY makes alot of sense

VigilanteArt @art_vigilante Hear me out…LWO Vs Judgment day In a war games match #SmackDown Hear me out…LWO Vs Judgment day In a war games match #SmackDown

Tru Heel Heat Wrestling @TruHeelHeat



That was a pretty good match and seems to position Zelina to challenge Rhea. The Judgment Day defeat the LWO after Damian Priest hits South of Heaven on Santos Escobar.That was a pretty good match and seems to position Zelina to challenge Rhea. #SmackDown The Judgment Day defeat the LWO after Damian Priest hits South of Heaven on Santos Escobar.That was a pretty good match and seems to position Zelina to challenge Rhea. #SmackDown

One big angle that was certainly set up was Zelina Vega being Rhea Ripley's first title challenger since Mami won the belt at WrestleMania 39. WWE's next Premium Live Event is Backlash, which takes place in Vega's hometown of Puerto Rico. The WWE Universe seems to agree for the match.

WDS @WDSWWE



I don't think Zelina would have got one up on Rhea there on



#WWE I think we will see Rhea Ripley vs Zelina Vega at #WWE BacklashI don't think Zelina would have got one up on Rhea there on #SmackDown if this wasn't the plan I think we will see Rhea Ripley vs Zelina Vega at #WWEBacklash I don't think Zelina would have got one up on Rhea there on #SmackDown if this wasn't the plan#WWE

It is not certain how long this feud will potentially last following Triple H's news of the draft coming up. One thing is certain, the WWE Universe is loving what they're seeing from this Judgment Day and LWO rivalry.

