Rhea Ripley reacts to her boyfriend claiming only "he gets to touch" her after she shared photo with WWE star

Rhea Ripley has responded to a comment made by her boyfriend, AEW star Buddy Matthews, on one of her photos after WWE Backlash 2023.

Ripley successfully defended her Smackdown Women's Title against Zelina Vega at the Premium Live Event in Puerto Rico. But it wasn't just her in-ring performance that caught the attention of fans. After the match, Ripley shared a picture with Dominik Mysterio on Instagram, revealing that she had "Dom Dom" printed on her in-ring attire for the event.

The Eradicator's boyfriend Buddy Matthews took to Instagram to leave a cheeky comment on her post-match picture.

In response, Matthews commented on the post with a naughty message, which Ripley found funny. Her response was a simple yet telling one, using The Skull and laughter emojis.

Rhea Ripley replied to Buddy Mathew's comment

The exchange between Ripley and Matthews on Instagram is a testament to their strong bond and playful nature.

After winning the Smackdown Women's Championship at WrestleMania 39 against Charlotte, Ripley has been performing exceptionally well in the ring. Meanwhile, Matthews has also been on a winning streak, recently claiming the AEW trios championship at Revolution with The House of Black team, defeating the Elite.

Rhea Ripley gets a message from her Judgment Day member following her win at WWE Backlash

Following Rhea Ripley's successful title defense at Backlash, Dominik Mysterio took to Twitter to send a simple yet sweet message to his friend and fellow Judgment Day member.

In a tweet, he acknowledged Ripley once again as 'Mami'. This is not the first time Mysterio has referred to her with this affectionate nickname, and it appears to be a term of endearment between the two.

While this was Ripley's first televised title defense, she has already proven herself as a formidable champion. She defended her title against Shotzi and Raquel Rodriguez in non-televised matches.

