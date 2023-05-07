Dominik Mysterio sends a one-word message to Rhea Ripley after her win at WWE Backlash 2023

Dominik Mysterio took to Twitter to send a one-word message to Rhea Ripley after her win at Backlash.

At the recently concluded premium live event in Puerto Rico, Ripley defeated Zelina Vega to retain the SmackDown Women's Title.

Taking to Twitter, Mysterio acknowledged 'Mami' once again. Reacting to a tweet, he wrote:

"Mami."

Check out Dominik's tweet:

Ripley is currently in her first reign as the SmackDown Women's Champion. She defeated Charlotte Flair on Night 1 of WrestleMania 39 to win the title.

This was her first title defense on WWE television. However, The Eradicator has already defended her title against Shotzi and Raquel Rodriguez in non-televised matches.

Rhea Ripley commented on her win over Zelina Vega at WWE Backlash

Rhea Ripley commented on her win over Zelina Vega during a backstage interview with Megan Morant.

The Eradicator was asked how she felt about her win over the LWO member. Ripley stated that she didn't care if the crowd was behind Vega. She said:

"You know I don't really care if the crowd was strongly behind Zelina. I don't care about these people. They don't mean anything to me, just like Zelina doesn't. But carry on with your stupid little question Megan. Maybe you could have just asked that question instead of all the other stuff that came with it, but you know what, I actually felt amazing. I felt amazing because you know what they were behind Zelina Vega so much and I shut them all up for good. When Mami walked out, the SmackDown Women's Champion still, and Zelina Vega was left in the ring like a little pretzel. So, yeah you could say I'm pretty ecstatic. That's all you're getting from me. Goodbye."

It now remains to be seen what's next for Ripley, considering that she's now part of Monday Night RAW.

What did you make of Rhea Ripley's first title defense? Sound off in the comments section below.

Poll : 0 votes