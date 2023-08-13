Rhea Ripley's engagement with AEW star referenced on Collision

AEW commentator Jim Ross referenced Buddy Matthews' relationship with Rhea Ripley during the House of Black match against CMFTR on the latest episode of Collision.

WWE Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley recently got engaged to her real-life partner and AEW star, Buddy Matthews.

Their engagement has been the favorite topic of discussion for fans on the internet for the past few days. Many also poked fun at the two by mentioning the onscreen love angle between Dominik Mysterio and his Mami, Ripley. Some also believed they were dating.

However, that is not the case, as it has been confirmed with Rhea and Buddy's engagement. Meanwhile, the engagement was also indirectly mentioned on this week's episode of AEW Collision.

During the main event, Matthews, alongside his House of Black members Brody King and Malakai Black, squared off against CM Punk and FTR, defending their World Trios Championship. Legendary announcer Jim Ross indirectly referenced Buddy's engagement during the match as well.

"Good week on the personal side," JR stated.

Moreover, Buddy and his teammates of The House of Black managed to retain their trios title, and they continue to be the longest-reigning trios champions.

