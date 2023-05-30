The wrestling world was set abuzz on social media after Buddy Matthews voiced his discontent over a recent incident involving AEW star Max Caster's name-drop of WWE's Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio.

Taking to Twitter, Matthews shared his thoughts on the matter, sparking a flurry of reactions from fans.

During the highly-anticipated Double or Nothing pay-per-view event, The Acclaimed and Billy Gunn responded to the House of Black's open challenge for a shot at the AEW Trios Championships. Max Caster, known for his unique rap style, delivered his customary pre-match verses, but this time he referenced Matthews' real-life girlfriend, WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley, and her on-screen relationship with Dominik Mysterio.

Ripley promptly took to Twitter to gloat that she and Dominik are over in both AEW and WWE. In response, Matthews declared that The Acclaimed had inadvertently made the on-screen couple more popular during their own television appearances. However, he later deleted the tweet.

Twitter exploded with a range of reactions from wrestling fans. Some humorously suggested that Rhea should betray Dominik Mysterio following Caster's rap, while others empathized with Buddy Matthews, implying that he might be going through a challenging time.

The fans will undoubtedly keep a close eye on Buddy Matthews and the fallout from this controversial moment at Double or Nothing 2023.

AEW star Buddy Matthews responds to WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley's Instagram post with Dominik Mysterio

AEW star Buddy Matthews playfully responded to his girlfriend Rhea Ripley's Instagram post following WWE Backlash 2023. Ripley had successfully defended her SmackDown Women's Championship against Zelina Vega in an exhilarating match and decided to share a picture with Dominik Mysterio, showcasing her support for him.

In the Instagram caption accompanying the photo, The Eradicator wrote, "Always bringing Papi with me #RealSupportReal," referring to Dominik Mysterio. Buddy Matthews, who is in a relationship with Ripley, couldn't resist chiming in and leaving a cheeky comment, presumably expressing his playful support for his girlfriend.

While the specifics of Matthews' comment remain undisclosed, fans were undoubtedly amused by his interaction with Ripley on social media. This playful banter between the couple only serves to highlight their supportive dynamic and further fuels fan interest in their relationship.

As wrestling fans eagerly await future developments for both stars, it's clear that Buddy Matthews and Rhea Ripley's relationship adds an interesting dynamic to the world of professional wrestling.

