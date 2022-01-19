"It absolutely kills me" - Ric Flair criticizes former WWE Champion's recent AEW match

Wrestling legend Ric Flair has seen his fair share of matches, some with iconic finishes and others that are best forgotten. One match that falls towards the negative end of his spectrum is the recent one between CM Punk and Wardlow on AEW Dynamite.

The match was the latest chapter in the long-running feud between the Second City Saint and MJF, and the latter is using every tool in his arsenal to avoid facing Punk.

After a series of brutal powerbombs (including one through the timekeeper's table), Punk managed to roll up the young powerhouse for the victory. While it does further the story between Punk and MJF, Ric Flair wasn't so impressed with the conclusion.

In the most recent episode of his podcast Wooooo Nation Uncensored, Flair discussed how matches are put together in the modern age and how a weak finish can cool fans on what was initially a white-hot match.

"If you’re watching these incredible bumps these guys give each other, and I mean out of this world, and then they use a rollup or a run-in for a finish, it absolutely kills me," said Flair.

The Nature Boy also commented on Punk's style while working with younger talent. He's particularly generous to his opponents, especially while working on a big storyline that will pay off in the weeks to come.

"I think he’s being over generous. That doesn’t make him a bad guy, that was my style forever too. I just think if he’s going into this big program he doesn’t need to be quite as generous," said Flair.

CM Punk will appear on AEW Dynamite this week

The Punk/MJF saga will continue on this week's edition of AEW Dynamite when CM Punk takes on another one of MJF's stablemates.

After his victory over Andrew Everett at the AEW Rampage show on January 14th, Shawn Spears issued a challenge to Punk for the match. The match was officially penciled in later on in the night.

The match is just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to the plethora of action on TBS this Wednesday. Fans will see The Acclaimed against Sting and Darby Allin, the in-ring debut of Brody King, and the AEW return of Jon Moxley.

