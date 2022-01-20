"It was very tough" - Ric Flair praises career of AEW veteran, compares them to current WWE champion

Ric Flair has given huge credit to AEW star Dustin Rhodes. The Nature Boy commented on his work as "The Natural" and his early career as the son of one of the most popular performers in the business: the "American Dream" Dusty Rhodes.

At 52 years old and 33 years into his wrestling career, Rhodes is riding a wave of momentum in AEW. Some performers are lucky to still be walking at the age of 52, Rhodes is performing "Canadian Destroyers" through tables for AEW gold.

WCW Deep Cuts @DeepCutsWCW The speed of that second armdrag is incredible. Dustin Rhodes is such a great athlete. The speed of that second armdrag is incredible. Dustin Rhodes is such a great athlete. https://t.co/h1Kq3KLMR1

Flair has a lot of respect for Rhodes and knows how tough it must have been to work his way out of the shadow of his father. This is something the WWE Hall of Famer knows very well, comparing Rhodes' beginnings in the ring to his own daughter and current WWE Smackdown Women's Champion, Charlotte Flair.

On the "Wooooo Nation Uncensored" podcast, when asked what it must have been like for Dustin in those early years, this is how Ric Flair responded:

"Tough, just as tough as it was for Ashley [Charlotte Flair]. As far removed as I have been from wrestling, or as far removed as I had been when she started it was very tough. As is any second generation kid whose parent is good," Ric Flair said.

Ric Flair happily acknowledged shortly after that Dustin had struck out on his own and put together a body of work that any performer would be proud of.

"At the end of the day, Dustin pulled it off. He’s had a fabulous career and he’s still going strong, and the more good thing is seems to be very happy with it," continued Flair.

Dustin Rhodes recently challenged for the AEW "Interim" TNT Championship

Even at 52, Dustin Rhodes still finds himself in title contention. At the recent "Battle of the Belts" event, Rhodes fought Sammy Guevara for the AEW "Interim" TNT Championship.

This was the first time an interim belt had been introduced in AEW. The scheduled bout between Guevara and Dustin's younger brother and actual TNT champion Cody Rhodes, was postponed due to the champion coming into contact with a family member who had contracted COVID-19.

Cody is scheduled to make his return to AEW on this week's edition of AEW Dynamite. There's no telling what he might do, and fans will have to tune in to find out what might happen.

What are your thoughts on Dustin Rhodes run in AEW? Sound off below!

Also Read Article Continues below

Please give an H/T to Sportskeeda if using a transcription from this article.

Could MJF go to WWE? Check out what two former WCW Champions think here

Edited by Brandon Nell