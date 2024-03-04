Ric Flair and 4 other WWE legends make their presence felt during Sting’s final AEW match

Several WWE legends were in attendance for Sting's final match tonight at Revolution against the Young Bucks.

Ric Flair came out as expected to be ringside for his friend's match. Surprisingly, he would be joined by another WWE Hall of Famer, Ricky "The Dragon" Steamboat, who came out as the guest timekeeper for the match. This would be his first AEW appearance since September when he was ringside for the Strap Match between Bryan Danielson and Ricky Starks.

Among the audience, legends Lex Luger, Magnum TA, and DDP were seen heading to their seats just in time for Sting's match.

These are all key people who have worked with The Icon during his time in WCW, and they all came together to support him for his final performance.

Tonight was the culmination of a decades-long iconic career, with a man who put his body on the line and gave his all no matter who he was in the ring with. He has also had incredible performances with several generations of wrestlers alike.

