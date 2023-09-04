Ricky Steamboat gets physical with 6 ft 9 former WWE star at AEW All Out

WWE Hall of Famer Ricky "The Dragon" Steamboat showed he is tough even at the age of 70 as he launched himself on a nearly seven-feet-tall AEW star at the All Out pay-per-view. The star in question is Big Bill.

Ricky "The Dragon" Steamboat returned to AEW earlier this year being the guest special referee for a match between CM Punk and Ricky Starks on Collision. Following the match, Starks attacked Steamboat with his belt, making things personal with the legend.

Moreover, on Collision, the WWE Hall of Famer was challenged by The Absolute for a Strap match at All Out. While fans wondered how a 70-year-old legend would compete in a Strap match, he eventually announced a returning Bryan Danielson to be Starks' opponent for the bout instead.

Nonetheless, Steamboat also appeared at the All Out event as a guest commentator. During the brutal Strap match between Ricky and Danielson, Starks' protege, Big Bill (fka Big Cass), also tried to interfere. However, he got dealt with by The Dragon, as the legend hit him with a punch and a hard chop.

Expand Tweet

The 70-year-old legend was later saved by Danielson after things escalated. In the end, The American Dragon emerged victorious via submission in a hard-fought battle.