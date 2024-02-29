Ric Flair at 75 attacks two former AEW champions, receives devastating low blow 

Ric Flair launched a surprising attack on two former AEW champions, and received a low bow for his efforts.

Flair was brought into AEW by Tony Khan as a retirement gift for Sting, who revealed in 2023 that he would wrestle his final match at Revolution 2024. However, The Nature Boy recently expressed his disappointment due to him not being more involved with his long-time rival's retirement bout in the Greensboro Coliseum.

Flair also met with Sting's opponents at the pay-per-view, The Young Bucks, in their locker-room. This led to conjectures among fans suggesting that the 75-year-old legend may turn on The Icon at Revolution 2024. However, Flair laid those speculations to rest on the February 28, 2024 edition of Dynamite.

Towards the end of the show, the AEW EVPs unleashed a vicious assault on Sting's tag team partner, Darby Allin. Ric Flair would proceed to arrive and enter the ring, seemingly to batter the former TNT Champion with Matthew Jackson's baseball bat.

However, The Dirtest Player of the Game did justice to his name with by turning on The Young Bucks. He poked Nicholas Jackson in the eye and hit his brother with chops. Nicholas stopped Flair's onslaught with a low blow, and the former Bullet Club members continued to beat down the former WCW World Champion.

Expand Tweet

Flair was eventually rescued by Sting and Allin, who will defend their AEW World Tag Team Titles against The Young Bucks on March 3.

Will Sting end his career with a win at Revolution 2024? Let us know your opinions in the comments section below!