Ric Flair addresses the possibility of 3-time WWE World Heavyweight Champion returning to face Steve Austin at WrestleMania 39

WWE might just see another return of Stone Cold Steve Austin after videos surfaced of the legend getting into shape, with fans already speculating that he could face CM Punk. However, Ric Flair doesn't believe this will be the case.

During the promotion of WWE's 2012 game WWE '13, the company had a surprise sitdown between CM Punk and Steve Austin, where the two wrestlers speculated on having a match. Unfortunately, not only would Punk leave the promotion in two years, but Austin was not planning to return at all.

During a recent episode of To Be The Man, Ric Flair clarified why he didn't see the match happening after being informed about the sitdown between the two.

"I didn’t realize that they had done that. And this has nothing to do with Punk’s work, [I] was just saying it was just because of my understanding of how he left WWE and my understanding of how he’s leaving AEW." (24:10 onward).

Wrestling News @WrestlingNewsCo Steve Austin vs. CM Punk at WrestleMania 39. LFG!!! Steve Austin vs. CM Punk at WrestleMania 39. LFG!!! https://t.co/xJzPgfTliU

The promotion currently has a much different person helming it. Additionally, too much time has passed since 2012, making this clash very unrealistic.

Ric Flair also noted that he doesn't believe the locker room would be too happy with CM Punk's return. He detailed that Triple H would have to put Punk over guys like AJ Styles and Randy Orton to make the WrestleMania match a reality.

Missed out on AEW Rampage? Catch up on the show's results here.

Could CM Punk follow Cody Rhodes and be the second star signed to AEW to jump to WWE?

Some fans have argued that Cody Rhodes also returned to the promotion after leaving on bad terms. Today, The American Nightmare seems to be pegged to become a World Champion, but Ric Flair pointed out one critical difference fans have forgotten.

Honcho🎯 @P1AllElite Seeing CM Punk and Cody Rhodes hug and embrace each other was wholesome asf ngl Seeing CM Punk and Cody Rhodes hug and embrace each other was wholesome asf ngl 😂😂😂 https://t.co/0e2l6aGfYO

During the same episode of To Be The Man, The Nature Boy recalled how CM Punk sued the promotion, while Cody Rhodes was simply left in bad spirits.

"Punk left the WWE on bad terms. Here’s the deal: Cody [Rhodes] didn’t sue the company. There’s bad terms and bad terms. It’s a little different. Cody left, and there was hard feelings because he couldn’t have his last name, I know the whole history of that deal, but they still celebrate Dusty [Rhodes]." (14:56 onward)

Unfortunately, for fans hoping to see CM Punk return, this crucial difference could bury all speculation entirely.

Could the former Second City Saint end up mending things with AEW and return next year instead? Share your thoughts in the comment section below.

Please credit To Be The Man and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.

Why didn't John Cena ever turn heel? He told someone on the Sportskeeda Wrestling staff right here.

Poll : 0 votes