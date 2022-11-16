"They would have a riot in the locker room" - Ric Flair thinks WWE will be hesitant to put a controversial Superstar on WrestleMania main event

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair doesn't believe that the promotion will allow CM Punk to return due to the way he left back in 2014.

CM Punk was arguably one of the biggest Superstars in pro wrestling back in 2014, and his shocking departure still leaves a sour taste in many fans' mouths. Now that his time with AEW seems to be on the back end, many are clamoring for him to return at next year's WrestleMania.

During the recent To Be The Man podcast, Flair shared what he believes would be griping the locker room might have with the controversial star returning at the Grandest Stage.

"I don’t mean this [badly], but CM Punk can’t just act like he acts with one company and go to the other and act like that [all] over again and expect to be in the main event. If he was in the main event at WrestleMania they would have a riot in the locker room," said Flair. [From 12:23 onward]

Wrestling News @WrestlingNewsCo Steve Austin vs. CM Punk at WrestleMania 39. LFG!!! Steve Austin vs. CM Punk at WrestleMania 39. LFG!!! https://t.co/xJzPgfTliU

Flair continued, pointing out that the promotion would have to put CM Punk over guys like AJ Styles and Randy Orton:

"Think about it? He didn’t leave [WWE] on good terms and he’s not leaving [AEW] on good terms. I can’t fathom WWE entertaining bringing a guy in – that would be putting him ahead of [AJ] Styles and [Randy] Orton." [12:38 onward]

Despite The Nature Boy's assessment, another wrestling veteran believes that fans could definitely see CM Punk as well as Cody Rhodes return to WWE during next year's WrestleMania.

Missed out on AEW Rampage? Catch up on the show's results here.

Ric Flair also notably drew a contrast between CM Punk's and Cody Rhodes' WWE exits to explain why The American Nightmare is a main eventer

While most fans believe CM Punk could make his way back to the promotion and have compared his possible return to Cody Rhodes, there's a clear difference between the star's initial departures.

Wrestling Soup🎙 @WrestlingSoup If CM Punk went to WWE, let me be the first to propose the FIRST EVER "TATTOO REMOVAL MATCH" between Punk and Cody Rhodes!



THIS TIME ITS PERSONAL.

🤣 If CM Punk went to WWE, let me be the first to propose the FIRST EVER "TATTOO REMOVAL MATCH" between Punk and Cody Rhodes! THIS TIME ITS PERSONAL. 🤣 https://t.co/WrmZ1nFwmO

During the same episode of To Be The Man, Ric Flair broke down the difference between Rhodes and Punk's very different departures from the Stamford-based promotion.

"Punk left the WWE on bad terms. Here’s the deal: Cody [Rhodes] didn’t sue the company. There’s bad terms and bad terms. It’s a little different. Cody left, and there was hard feelings because he couldn’t have his last name, I know the whole history of that deal, but they still celebrate Dusty [Rhodes]," said Flair. [From 14:56 onward]

Currently, CM Punk is still signed to AEW despite the many rumors. However, other personalities in the industry don't believe his time is over with the promotion. Unfortunately, only time will tell.

Please credit To Be The Man and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.

YOU could be the NEXT FACE of Sportskeeda Wrestling. Click here to find out how!

Why didn't John Cena ever turn heel? He told someone on the Sportskeeda Wrestling staff right here.

Poll : 0 votes