WWE Royal Rumble is still a few months away, but Jim Cornette has already made bold predictions on potential surprise returns that could ensue at the premium live event.

Cornette has thrown CM Punk and Cody Rhodes' names in the hat who could partake in the 30-man Royal Rumble Match. The two superstars are facing a lengthy spell on the sidelines due to gruesome injuries they suffered in AEW and WWE this year.

The Straight Edge Superstar sustained a torn tricep during his AEW World Championship triumph against Jon Moxley at the All Out pay-per-view. However, the Chicago native's future in pro wrestling is up in the air following a travesty that went down during the media scrum that night.

Meanwhile, The American Nightmare is still recuperating from a torn pec injury he suffered before his Hell in a Cell Match against Seth Rollins.

Speaking on the Jim Cornette Experience podcast, the wrestling veteran asserted that Rhodes and Punk could make their blockbuster returns at the Royal Rumble next year:

"The most fun, most interesting horse race next year may not be the Kentucky Derby. It may be CM Punk and or Cody Rhodes to the finish line at the Royal Rumble (...) Oh, I have a feeling. If Punk just says well, my lawyer will be in contact with you unless you give me a few million dollars now beyond my way. I have a feeling that'll be the dissertation on that one," Cornette said. (2:41:13)

Cornette went on to explain that WWE needs to resurrect Austin Theory's career as he could be the future cornerstone of the company:

"They need [Randy] Orton. They need Cody [Rhodes]. They need Punk. And I mean, I would say they need Theory. They need him for the future, but right now, he's completely meaningless. He started to mean something. They backed up on that, but it's still the Theory is the best raw in-ring talent for the future amongst all of them," he added. (2:42:04)

Wrestle Ops @WrestleOps After how tonight turned out I think it’s safe to say the road to WrestleMania is clearer than before.



Cody Rhodes returns & wins the 2023 Royal Rumble.



Cody Rhodes v Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39 Night 2 in Hollywood.



Cody becomes the man to end Roman’s historic run. After how tonight turned out I think it’s safe to say the road to WrestleMania is clearer than before.Cody Rhodes returns & wins the 2023 Royal Rumble.Cody Rhodes v Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39 Night 2 in Hollywood.Cody becomes the man to end Roman’s historic run. https://t.co/vMfbt0kt7q

Jim Cornette wants WWE and Triple H to reconcile with CM Punk

CM Punk left WWE in 2014 on a sour note and has since been adamant about not returning to his old stomping grounds, which seemingly made him distant from pro wrestling for seven years.

With his AEW future looking uncertain at the time of writing, Jim Cornette believes Hunter should mend fences with The Second City Saint and bring him back:

"Now would be the perfect time for Triple H to show the world that he will put business in front of personal feelings," Cornette said.

Honcho🎯 @P1AllElite SRS believes that if CM Punk does get released, Triple H might call him and see if there's business to be done. SRS believes that if CM Punk does get released, Triple H might call him and see if there's business to be done. https://t.co/VHo8Hn7NAw

As of now, CM Punk and AEW are allegedly discussing a contract buy-out, meaning the chances of him showing up in WWE are higher than ever.

