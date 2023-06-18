Ric Flair on AEW Collision bout: "The Best Match I’ve Seen In A Year That Charlotte Flair Wasn’t Involved In"

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair took to Twitter to share his thoughts on a recent match between AEW star Andrade El Idolo and Buddy Matthews on Collision.

This match marked Andrade's return to the ring after a nine-month hiatus since his last appearance at All Out. The match was hard-fought and intense, with both stars showcasing their skills.

Ultimately, Andrade El Idolo emerged victorious, defeating Matthews via submission. The winner offered a show of respect, but Matthews rejected it and pushed him away. Suddenly, the lights went out, and when they came back on, Brody King and Malakai Black were in the ring, launching a surprise attack on El Idolo.

Ric Flair took notice of the match and was highly impressed. In his tweet, he commended both Andrade and Matthews for putting on an exceptional performance, labeling it as the best match he had seen in a year without his daughter, Charlotte Flair, being involved.

"Congratulations To @SNM_Buddy & @AndradeElIdolo ! The Best Match I’ve Seen In A Year That @MsCharlotteWWE Wasn’t Involved In! WOOOOO! #AEWCollision," Flair tweeted.

Flair's acknowledgment further validates the exceptional performance of both wrestlers at AEW Collision.

