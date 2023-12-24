Ric Flair announces new project called WoooooCoin

AEW's Ric Flair has announced his latest project and gave it a hilarious name that's representative of his legendary character in the wrestling business. The Nature Boy has launched his own cryptocurrency called WooooCoin.

Flair recently inked a deal with All Elite Wrestling and has made sporadic appearances here and there with his legendary rival Sting. However, he's also busy outside of the promotion, juggling multiple projects at once.

Now, the 2-time WWE Hall of Famer has come out with his latest venture, the details of which he shared through his social media accounts. Ric Flair shared a short video announcing the launch of his own cryptocurrency called "WoooooChain" in his trademark quirky style. Check out the clip below:

"Wooooo! Coin... There Is Only One True Wooooo! Get In On The Hottest Crypto Project Of The Year! Whitelist Is Now Open! https://officialwooooocoin.com https://t.me/officialwooooocoin…Join The Community On Telegram And Get On The Whitelist!" tweeted Flair.

Expand Tweet

Ric Flair thinks MJF could be the next Randy Orton

In a recent interview, Ric Flair made a bold assessment of AEW World Champion MJF, saying he was just as confident outside of the ring as he was inside of the squared circle. Furthermore, the former WWE Champion went as far as to say that Maxwell Friedman Jacob could be the next Randy Orton.

"Well number one, I think he’s (MJF) actually — he comes across as confident in real life as he comes across with his confidence in the ring and he’s got a good interview, he’s got a great look, he worked hard. I think he’s got the confidence in real life that he portrays on TV and I think the future is unlimited for him and he’s really good. He could be the next Randy Orton. That’s about as high a praise as I can give him," he said.

Expand Tweet

While it's unclear when we'll see Flair back on AEW TV, he's expected to be present for Sting's retirement match at next year's Revolution 2024.

What do you make Ric Flair's latest project? Sound off in the comments section below.

WWE Hall of Famer accuses AEW of favoritism here