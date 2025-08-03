  • home icon
Ric Flair breaks silence after Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss' massive win at WWE SummerSlam 2025

By Enzo Curabo
Published Aug 03, 2025 00:28 GMT
Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss won the women
Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss won the Women's Tag Team Titles at SummerSlam [Photo credit: AEW's official website and WWE's X account]

Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss were successfully able to bring in the first major title change during WWE SummerSlam weekend. Ric Flair has taken to social media to congratulate his daughter and her tag team partner.

Although an unconventional pairing, Flair and Bliss proved that when they got together in the ring, they were a force to be reckoned with. The duo then found their way into a Women's Tag Team Title shot against The Judgment Day members at one of the company's biggest events in the calendar year. Despite some hiccups along the way, including a friendly-fire incident during the bout, the two were able to pick up the massive win.

Charlotte Flair hit a boot to Raquel Rodriguez, taking her out of the equation and Alexa Bliss had all the time in the world to land the Sister Abigail on Roxanne Perez for the win. Ric Flair has taken to X/Twitter to congratulate the new champions. He also praised them for having an incredible match.

"Congratulations To The Ladies @MsCharlotteWWE and @AlexaBliss_WWE! You Are Now The World [sic] Tag Team Champions! Incredible Match! WOOOOO! #SummerSlam," Flair wrote.
Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss are both decorated veterans in the company, and they have now added a new reign as the Women's Tag Team Champions to their list of accolades.

Edited by Sayantan Niyogi
