Ric Flair breaks silence after shocking angle on AEW Dynamite

Ric Flair broke his silence after a shocking angle on AEW Dynamite this week.

A couple of months ago, Tony Khan surprised Sting by bringing in Ric Flair to get involved in his retirement journey. However, Flair had been absent from AEW TV for a few weeks.

He popped back up a couple of weeks ago and told Renee Paquette that he was disappointed in the role he has had to play in Sting's retirement. He then went on to have a meeting with The Young Bucks, indicating that he might turn on the Stinger.

This week on AEW Dynamite, The Young Bucks were assaulting Darby Allin when Flair came down to the ring. Just when it looked like he had aligned himself with the Young Bucks, he attacked them in classic Nature Boy style. As the brawl got more intense, Sting showed up to level the playing field.

Following this surprising angle on Dynamite, Flair took to social media to let fans know that he is on 'Team Sting' all the way through.

"Team @Sting Until The Very End! See You At #AEWRevolution! WOOOOO! @AEW"

Bully Ray gave his honest opinion on Ric Flair getting physical in the ring

The fans were excited to see Flair get physical and assault Matthew and Nicholas Jackson, despite it not looking great, given his age. Some critics especially did not enjoy the physicality that involved the Nature Boy.

Speaking on the Busted Open Podcast, Bully Ray expressed his honest opinion on Flair's latest segment in the ring.

"I gotta tell you, folks, it didn't look that great, it is what it is but the physicality just didn't look that great. What bothered me even more is now I know that Ric Flair is not on the side of The Bucks." [From 06:14 to 06:37]

It will be interesting to see if Flair gets more involved in Sting's retirement storyline moving forward.

