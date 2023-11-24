Ric Flair breaks down talking about his son Reid Flair's passing - "I don't know what could have been different"

Ric Flair is widely regarded as one of the greatest to ever lace a pair of wrestling boots. The 74-year-old has won championships and accolades around the world and is recognized by WWE as a 16-time World Champion. While Flair has had a highly accomplished wrestling career, he had a few tumultuous experiences in his personal life, the biggest of which was the passing of his son, Reid.

The Nature Boy had two children, a daughter, Ashley, and a son, Reid, with his second wife, Elizabeth Harrell, whom he married in 1983. Reid wrestled in high school and made a few appearances in WCW with his sister. He also signed a developmental contract with WWE in 2007. However, Reid Flair suffered from drug addiction and died in March 2013 due to an overdose.

Speaking on Club Shay Shay, the WWE Hall of Famer burst into tears while talking about his son's untimely passing and blamed himself for the incident. Flair said he did not know what could be different and added that while it was easy for doctors to suggest kicking your children out to fight drug addiction, it was hard in reality.

"I traveled the world with him. I took him to Japan and Europe. We traveled together. I don't know what could have been different. Except, you know that it's so easy for these doctors to say you've got to let them bottom out, kick them to the curb. And I just could not know. (What if) he died and I wasn't there because I kicked him out? Then I can't imagine how someone would feel in that situation," Ric Flair said. [ 02:54 to 03:51]

Ashley is currently signed with WWE under the ring name Charlotte Flair and is one of the most accomplished wrestlers in the world.

Ric Flair comments on Sting's memorable spot from AEW Full Gear 2023

Ric Flair joined All Elite Wrestling last month and expressed his desire to be a part of WCW legend Sting's retirement tour. The Dirtiest Player in the Game was at ringside at AEW Full Gear 2023 pay-per-view for the trios match between the team of Sting, Adam Copeland, and Darby Allin and the trio of Christian Cage, Luchasaurus, and Nick Wayne.

During the match, there was a spot when The Icon leaped over Ric Flair to take down Luchasaurus and Nick Wayne. The Nature Boy was seen smiling after the sequence and took to social media to talk about the moment.

"Another LEGENDARY Moment From #AEWFullGear! The Smile On My Face Says It All! I’m So Thrilled To Be By The Icon @Sting’s Side! WOOOOO! @AEW," Ric Flair wrote.

Here is the post:

