Ric Flair celebrates 75th birthday with several WWE legends and stars: "It Was A Very Sentimental Night For Me"

Ric Flair just turned 75 and he celebrated his birthday in grand style with several WWE legends and stars.

Ric Flair is widely regarded as one of the greatest professional wrestlers of all time. He is known for his larger-than-life persona which made him a huge star in the '70s and '80s.

Flair was always known to be someone how had a good time, whether on the road or at home. He basically lived his character off-screen as well and knew how to have a good time. The WWE Hall of Famer just turned 75 and celebrated his birthday in the only way he knows how.

The Nature Boy took to social media to post a couple of pictures from his lavish birthday bash with a caption thanking everyone for showing up for his birthday. Hulk Hogan, Charlotte Flair, and Andrade El Idolo could all be seen in his photos.

"Thank you to all of my family & friends for coming together for such a special birthday celebration! It was a very sentimental night for me! I am so blessed to be able to make these memories with you all! Here’s to 75! WOOOOO!"

Ric Flair opened up after teasing an alliance with The Young Bucks

This past week on AEW Dynamite, Flair showed up and expressed his disappointment for not being more involved in Sting's retirement match. He then walked over to the The Young Bucks' office and asked to speak with them for a few minutes.

Following this meeting, Flair took to social media to let his curious fans know that he was exploring his options.

"Exploring my options! WOOOOO! @AEW."

It will be interesting to see whether Flair will actually side with The Young Bucks during Sting's retirement match.

