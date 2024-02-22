Ric Flair breaks silence after teasing an alliance with The Young Bucks on AEW Dynamite

The Nature Boy Ric Flair was involved in an interesting segment on this week's AEW Dynamite, which created a lot of buzz on the internet.

The 16-time World Champion appeared in an interview with Renee Paquette backstage on Dynamite, where he vented his frustrations on not being involved much in Sting's last match. However, what caught many fans' eye was The Nature Boy's actions after the interview. Flair made his way over to The Young Bucks' locker room who welcomed him inside with open arms, which could mean that Flair could turn on Sting to side with his rivals at Revolution.

On Twitter, Flair shared an interesting message after Dynamite, which creates more questions than answers:

"Exploring My Options! WOOOOO! @AEW."

Ric Flair sent an interesting message ahead of Sting's retirement on AEW Dynamite

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair appeared on last night's Dynamite and shared his disappointment ahead of Sting's last match.

In a backstage interview with Renee Paquette on Dynamite, Flair expressed his dissatisfaction with not being involved in Sting's retirement storyline:

"We've known each other for quite a while so I'll just be honest with you. I really don't care if everybody likes it or not, I'm disappointed. When I signed up for this, I feel like I would be a bigger part of the picture, does it make sense? I'm not upset with Sting the person or Sting The Icon, I'm just upset I'm not more involved. Probably a personal problem I have with myself. I feel like I should be right in the middle of everything, I haven't been here for the last three or four weeks. So between you and I, I'm gonna explore some options," Ric Flair said.

The Nature Boy was one of the rumored opponents for Sting at the AEW Revolution Pay-Per-View, and it seems like Flair will likely play a role in the match between Sting & Darby Allin against The Young Bucks.

