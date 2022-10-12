"Nobody ever gets their a** whipped" - Ric Flair claims popular AEW star stands no chance against former WWE US Champion in a real fight

Wrestling legend Ric Flair has weighed in with his thoughts on the recent backstage altercation between AEW stars Sammy Guevara and Andrade El Idolo.

Before the recent "3rd Anniversary" edition of AEW Dynamite, Guevara and El Idolo were involved in a physical altercation backstage. The scuffle resulted in Andrade being sent home and his scheduled "Mask vs. Career" match with Preston "10" Vance being removed from the AEW Rampage line-up that week.

There have been numerous reports as to what happened, but at the time of writing there has been no word on how the two men involved will be punished for their actions.

One person who knows Andrade El Idolo very well is Ric Flair. Speaking on his "To Be The Man" podcast, The Nature Boy predicted that the former WWE Superstar would beat Guevara in a real fight.

"I think that they feel pretty comfortable, some of the guys say things because they know the fight is never gonna get anywhere. It gets broken up. There's a thousand people in the hall, and ultimately, nobody ever gets their a** whipped, but I feel pretty comfortable saying that wouldn't be much of a fight. That's nothing against Sammy as a wrestler. I just think Manny is a real tough guy." (H/T Wrestlingnews.co)

Flair had nothing bad to say about Sammy as a person or as a wrestler, but did make it clear that Andrade is a lot tougher than him, and a lot tougher than many people in the wrestling business.

"I only met Guevara one time or twice. He was very nice to me, but I don't think you want to be locked in a room Manny. I have visited Manny's home. I knew where he grew up. I knew how he grew up. Manny is Sin Cara tough. Sin Cara has beat up half the guys in the business. I know you've heard the stories. Manny is a very tough man." (H/T Wrestlingnews.co)

Ric Flair teamed with Andrade El Idolo in his last ever match

Having married into the Flair family, it was only natural that Andrade El Idolo would form a special bond with The Nature Boy.

The bond between the two grew so strong that Ric Flair chose Andrade to be his tag team partner for his retirement match, which took place at the end of July 2022.

Ric and Andrade defeated Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal in a physical match that saw Flair bleed buckets for the fans in attendance. However, he and his son-in-law still managed to pick up the victory.

