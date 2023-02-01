Ric Flair comments on comparisons between Kenny Omega and 4-time WWE World Champion

Former AEW World Champion Kenny Omega has a very loyal following of fans who believe he is the best wrestler in the world. However, does two-time WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair agree with the idea that he's better than another candidate for the "greatest of all time"?

Omega has had a long and fruitful career around the world, holding the top titles for companies like AEW, Impact Wrestling and AAA in Mexico, as well as winning the top prizes for popular California-based promotion PWG.

However, it's his work in Japan that has led to fans arguing that he is the greatest of all time, having won practically everything there is to win in New Japan Pro Wrestling, as well as titles in All Japan Pro Wrestling and DDT. This led to WWE legend Jake Roberts arguing that there is no one better than Omega right now.

Speaking on his To Be The Man podcast, Ric Flair was asked about Jake's comments about Kenny Omega being not just the best wrestler in the world, but a better wrestler than both him and WWE legend Shawn Michaels. Here's what he had to say:

“But I got no problem with Jake [Roberts] saying that, and he very well could be. I’ve only seen Kenny [Omega] wrestle about three times but if I seen him a few more times—I can understand him saying that about me, I don’t know about Shawn Michaels though. Like I said, I had a very limited repertoire, and obviously Kenny can do all of this great stuff but I don’t know, the Shawn Michaels thing I ride that pretty hard." [47:49 - 48:30]

Flair elaborated by saying that while Omega is a great performer, he still sees the likes of Michaels and Ricky Steamboat as the "goats", as he has wrestled them numerous times in his career.

"If anybody would know it would be me because I’ve wrestled everybody and I’m telling you Shawn Michaels, he and Ricky Steamboat I’m telling you—smooth, ring general, could go both ways—but Kenny Omega is a great wrestler make no mistake.” [48:32 - 48:56]

Ric Flair and Kenny Omega have even crossed paths in the ring before!

Well, sort of. While The Nature Boy and The Cleaner have never had an official match against each other during their respective careers, Omega did get a taste of what a chop from Ric Flair feels like.

The moment during Omega's match with Andrade El Idolo at AAA's "TripleMania XXIX" event in 2021, where Flair was in his now son-in-law's corner, while Kenny had WCW legend Konnan in his.

At one point, the match completely broke down, leading Flair and Andrade to team up on Kenny Omega with a series of chops that had the crowd going wild as it seemed the recently departed WWE Superstar might dethrone the then AAA Mega Champion.

In the end, it was Omega who would pick up the victory, retaining a championship that he would never technically lose, as he was forced to vacate the AAA Mega Championship at the end of 2021 due to injury.

