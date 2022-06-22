"All of a sudden everybody's feelings are hurt" - Ric Flair details a recent disagreement he had with a popular AEW star

Ric Flair is set to have his final match during the upcoming Starrcast V event. However, the legend revealed that AEW's Jay Lethal would not be involved, and the conclusion led to a disagreement between the two.

Ric Flair has recently been training with The Black Machismo. The veteran star helped the legend prepare for his upcoming "final match." Flair even posted a few videos of their training session, proving that he can still go at 73.

During his To Be The Man podcast, Flair noted that he simply had no authority on the match card for the much-awaited event.

“I don’t care. He’s got an attitude. He wants to be part of the show. And I said ain’t gonna happen. You know, that happens all of a sudden everybody’s feelings are hurt. I’m not saying anything bad. It just, I don’t have the authority or even though I am the co-owner I guess, co owner of this venture. I don’t have the authority to put him on the card," Flair said.

Ric Flair noted that there is no fall-out in this situation. However, the 37-year-old is possibly upset with his exclusion from the event.

"So I think he’s upset about that, but he’ll get over it. There’s not been a falling out. I just, you know, somebody I just told him like it is. I don’t have the ability. I don’t, I suppose I have the influence to make something happen, but it from what I understand he doesn’t fit on the card. I’m Sorry. It’s not a falling out on my part, I promise,” Flair stated. (H/T: InsideTheRopes)

Luckily, the two stars are still friends. However, it is unfortunate that the veteran won't be able to participate in the event.

Ric Flair believes that he's still better than most of AEW and WWE's roster

During an earlier episode of his To Be The Man podcast, Flair boldly stated that he's still fundamentally superior to most modern-day wrestlers.

“If I can do it at 73, I’ll be better fundamentally than 85 percent of the roster in either company. I’m not talking about flying off the top rope and that but, punching, kicking, psychology of wrestling. I’ll be better than 85 and I've got another month-and-a-half to train. I won’t go in there not ready,” Flair said. (H/T: NoDQ.com)

The greatness of Ric Flair has undoubtedly inspired many AEW and WWE stars in the ring. While The Nature Boy is set for his final match, Flair's legacy will live on for ages.

