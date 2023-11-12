Ric Flair could die in the ring if he faces MJF in AEW, legend admits (Exclusive)

The Nature Boy's AEW signing has opened up the possibility of another Ric Flair match, though Bill Apter believes if that happens, the former world champion could actually lose his life in the ring.

Vince Russo had recently claimed that Ric Flair personally told him that he would love to die in the squared circle. Flair doubled down on the sentiment in a recent tweet, and has stated he hasn't completely ruled out wrestling again, despite his physical issues.

The WWE legend even revealed in a recent interview that a showdown with MJF could draw AEW a significant rating. Bill Apter agreed that while Flair could hang with MJF in a promo battle, he was skeptical about seeing the 73-year-old WWE Hall of Famer back in the ring.

Apter added that if MJF does wrestle Flair, the latter's dream might actually come to fruition:

"I think Ric Flair can go head-to-head in that way. But in terms of a match, Vince Russo had said that Ric Flair has said to him, to Vince Russo, that he wants to die in the ring. And if that's the match with MJF, it may come true." [4:13 - 4:33]

Teddy Long does not want to see Ric Flair die wrestling a match

For Flair, passing away doing what he loves best is possibly the perfect way to end one of the most storied careers in professional wrestling.

Teddy Long, who is also a true veteran of the business, stated he would not like to see the Nature Boy follow up on his outrageous plan. The Hall of Famer noted that the wrestler who competed against Flair in the proposed match would need to live with the burden for the rest of their lives.

Long explained:

"Well, I hope not. I hope that's not the way he goes. I understand he said it, but like I said, I hope it doesn't go like that because the person he's going to be in the ring with, he's going to have to live with that for the rest of his life." [From 4:35 onwards]

Teddy Long also commented on a massive rumor about MJF and WWE, which you can read more about here.

