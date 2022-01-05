"You need to be back on it the next day" - WWE Hall of Famer criticises Tony Khan's AEW roster rotation

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair has criticized the idea of Tony Khan rotating the AEW roster going forward.

With the AEW roster growing larger by the day, Khan is planning to rotate the roster throughout 2022. The rotation is to ensure that all of his talent gets enough TV time and good storylines.

Ric Flair has voiced his opinion on this tactic on his "Wooooo Nation Uncensored" podcast with Mark Madden. The Nature Boy doesn't agree with the idea of big stars taking time off from TV as it wasn't like that in his day.

"You can become a star for a short period of time, but to me especially if you’ve just lost a big match you need to be back on it the next day. Unfortunately, I think today some of the kids when they get to a match which is a big finale, they want time off. I don’t agree with that either I think you need to be on TV," says Ric Flair.

Many AEW stars have taken time off since the last pay-per-view of 2021 Full Gear. The likes of Kenny Omega, Miro and Chris Jericho are all top stars who have been absent from TV for a number of weeks.

Tony Khan may be bolstering the AEW roster further

Tony Khan will have more performers to rotate if the roster is further bolstered, and AEW's president has discussed potentially signing more stars.

The head of creative has spoken about bringing in a "dream signing" in the near future. He has also teased that fans will have to tune in to AEW programming every week to see what happens.

Ric Flair also compared Tony Khan's company to WWE in terms of building established stars and having consistency throughout the product.

"It’s the same 10 players in WWE that were on TV 5 years ago, and that’s good. That’s how you build their brand. I never wanted to be taken off TV I wanted to be a part of things as I got older but that didn’t work out for but still I loved working," says Ric Flair.

If the stars of Tony Khan's company want to become the biggest stars in the company, they need to fight for their position on TV and work every week according to The Nature Boy.

