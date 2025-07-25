  • home icon
  • AEW
  • Hulk Hogan
  • Ric Flair issues public statement after Hulk Hogan's passing; delivers ultimatum to Stephen A Smith

Ric Flair issues public statement after Hulk Hogan's passing; delivers ultimatum to Stephen A Smith

By Gaurav Singh
Published Jul 25, 2025 12:36 GMT
Hulk Hogan Ric Flair
Ric Flair (left) and Stephen A Smith (right) (Image source: Flair and Smith's X)

After WWE legend Hulk Hogan passed away, Ric Flair sent a message to the popular TV personality, Stephen A Smith. Flair also thanked a major media outlet for the way they treated Hogan after his passing.

Ad

As the wrestling world is mourning the sad passing of one of the biggest names in the history of the business, another wrestling legend, Ric Flair issued a public statement. Flair is allegedly under contract with AEW since 2023 and made his last TV appearance earlier this year.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Ric Flair thanked the world-famous media outlet, ESPN, for the way they covered Hulk Hogan's passing. The Nature Boy also urged the popular TV host and sports personality, Stephen A Smith, to say some words about The Hulkster, as he has always respected the wrestling business:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"Thank You @espn For Treating @hulkhogan Like The Man & The Athlete He Is! He Is The Biggest Star In The History Of Wrestling And He Deserves All The Recognition From Every Football Player, Baseball Player, Basketball Player, Or Any Other Athlete That Is World Class. Thank You ESPN! I’m Proud To Be Associated With You! @stephenasmith, I Expect To Hear A Few Words Tomorrow, Because You Have Always Respected Our Business The Most!" Flair wrote.
Ad

Major WWE secrets leaked! Watch Here

Ad

Ric Flair's statement on Hulk Hogan's passing

Ric Flair also penned down a long and heartfelt message for Hulk Hogan on his passing, recalling their friendship and memories together:

"I Am Absolutely Shocked To Hear About The Passing Of My Close Friend @HulkHogan! Hulk Has Been By My Side Since We Started In The Wrestling Business. An Incredible Athlete, Talent, Friend, And Father! Our Friendship Has Meant The World To Me. He Was Always There For Me Even When I Didn’t Ask For Him To Be. He Was One Of The First To Visit Me When I Was In The Hospital With A 2% Chance Of Living, And He Prayed By My Bedside. Hulk Also Lent Me Money When Reid Was Sick. Hulkster, No One Will Ever Compare To You! Rest In Peace My Friend! 🙏🏻" Flair wrote.
Ad

Ric Flair and Hulk Hogan are two of the biggest names in wrestling history, and fans will always be grateful to both legends for their contributions.

About the author
Gaurav Singh

Gaurav Singh

Twitter icon

Gaurav has been an AEW and WWE writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling since July 2023. A Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication enabled him to take up writing for Pro Wrestling professionally, and his articles have raked in more than 2 million reads till date. Before Sportskeeda, he had internships as a WWE writer at FirstSportz and SportsManor.

Gaurav's journey as a wrestling enthusiast began at the 2008 WWE No Way Out, where he witnessed The Undertaker's triumphant win in the Elimination Chamber match. His favorite wrestler is CM Punk because of his sensible promos and having a great wrestling mind.

While writing, Gaurav aims to be a credible reporter and provide accurate information to readers without any biases.

Apart from writing, Gaurav loves to play story-based games, read non-fiction books, and listen to music when he needs relaxation.

Know More

A top professional wrestler opened up on Goldberg HERE

Quick Links

Edited by Gurjyot Singh Dadial
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications