Ric Flair issues public statement after Hulk Hogan's passing; delivers ultimatum to Stephen A Smith

After WWE legend Hulk Hogan passed away, Ric Flair sent a message to the popular TV personality, Stephen A Smith. Flair also thanked a major media outlet for the way they treated Hogan after his passing.As the wrestling world is mourning the sad passing of one of the biggest names in the history of the business, another wrestling legend, Ric Flair issued a public statement. Flair is allegedly under contract with AEW since 2023 and made his last TV appearance earlier this year.Taking to his Instagram handle, Ric Flair thanked the world-famous media outlet, ESPN, for the way they covered Hulk Hogan's passing. The Nature Boy also urged the popular TV host and sports personality, Stephen A Smith, to say some words about The Hulkster, as he has always respected the wrestling business:&quot;Thank You @espn For Treating @hulkhogan Like The Man &amp; The Athlete He Is! He Is The Biggest Star In The History Of Wrestling And He Deserves All The Recognition From Every Football Player, Baseball Player, Basketball Player, Or Any Other Athlete That Is World Class. Thank You ESPN! I’m Proud To Be Associated With You! @stephenasmith, I Expect To Hear A Few Words Tomorrow, Because You Have Always Respected Our Business The Most!&quot; Flair wrote. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostRic Flair's statement on Hulk Hogan's passingRic Flair also penned down a long and heartfelt message for Hulk Hogan on his passing, recalling their friendship and memories together:&quot;I Am Absolutely Shocked To Hear About The Passing Of My Close Friend @HulkHogan! Hulk Has Been By My Side Since We Started In The Wrestling Business. An Incredible Athlete, Talent, Friend, And Father! Our Friendship Has Meant The World To Me. He Was Always There For Me Even When I Didn’t Ask For Him To Be. He Was One Of The First To Visit Me When I Was In The Hospital With A 2% Chance Of Living, And He Prayed By My Bedside. Hulk Also Lent Me Money When Reid Was Sick. Hulkster, No One Will Ever Compare To You! Rest In Peace My Friend! 🙏🏻&quot; Flair wrote.Ric Flair and Hulk Hogan are two of the biggest names in wrestling history, and fans will always be grateful to both legends for their contributions.