Ric Flair makes big botch; refers to AEW star by his WWE name

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair has made a botch on social media, accidentally referring to an AEW star by their WWE name.

The Nature Boy recently took to X and shared an old clip of a Hardcore Match between himself and Paul Wight for the ECW World Heavyweight Championship. Flair addressed the match as well as his opponent in the caption, although he made a notable error concerning the latter.

The clip showcased the violent closing section of the match between the two legends, during which Flair rattled Wight with multiple chair shots to the head to drop the former World Heavyweight Champion onto thumbtacks, which the Dirtiest Player in the Game had previously strewn across the ring. The Giant would, however, defeat Flair with a chokeslam onto the tacks before submitting him with a cobra-clutch backbreaker.

Flair claimed that he would have been able to overcome Wight during his prime years after erroneously referring to him by his WWE name in the caption:

"The Hardcore ECW Days! Shoutout To Big Show! In My Youth, I Would've Kicked Your A**! WOOOOO!"

Check out Flair's tweet here.

Wight has mainly served as an announcer and commentator in AEW since his arrival in 2021. However, he has also taken part in in-ring action. Most recently, he teamed up with the Golden Lovers (Kenny Omega and Kota Ibushi) and his former WWE tag team partner Chris Jericho to defeat Bryan Cage and The Don Callis Family (Konosuke Takeshita, Powerhouse Hobbs, and Kyle Fletcher) in a Like A Dragon Gaiden Street Fight on the November 11, 2023 edition of Dynamite.

Expand Tweet

Ric Flair spent half an hour backstage with Powerhouse Hobbs after AEW segment

Former 16-time world champion Ric Flair recently spent half an hour backstage with Powerhouse Hobbs after sharing a segment on AEW Dynamite.

Flair accompanied his longtime rival Sting and the latter's tag partner, Darby Allin, for their Tornado Tag match against Konosuke Takeshita and Powerhouse Hobbs at the Homecoming 2024 edition of AEW Dynamite on January 10. The bout was a chaotic affair and even saw Flair deliver multiple knife-edge chops and an eye-poke to Hobbs. The Icon secured the win for his team after a Scorpion Death Drop on Hobbs off a balcony and through multiple tables.

In an interview with Busted Open Radio, Flair revealed that he had been approached by the former AEW TNT Champion after the match. The Four Horsemen member also discussed sharing his advice with Hobbs regarding the fundamentals of wrestling.

"Hobbs is the guy I poked in the eye, right? He asked me what I thought, and I said, 'Do you really want me to tell you?' I spent a half hour with him after, showing him stuff that will make him better. Just little detail things. He's got an incredible amount of talent, but sometimes the guys come along and they miss the difference between good and great. They learn how to do something spectacular, but they are fundamentally weak," said Flair. [H/T, Fightful]

Despite having had his last match in 2022, Flair has been outspoken in his desire to return to the ring, and according to recent reports, the veteran has been pushing to take part in more physical spots in AEW.

How likely is Ric Flair to have one more match in AEW? Let us know your thoughts below!

Guys, we asked R-Truth to reveal a secret about Rhea Ripley HERE.