An update has been shared regarding the future of Ric Flair as an in-ring competitor in AEW. The Nature Boy was introduced to the company by Tony Khan as a retirement gift for Sting and has accompanied The Icon in some of his recent matches.

According to recent reports from Fightful Select, Flair has not been considered for any kind of in-ring performance in AEW. However, it mentions that Flair has nonetheless been actively requesting to participate in more physical spots.

Flair wrestled his final match in July 2022, in a special event dubbed Ric Flair's Last Match. At the show, he teamed up with his real-life son-in-law Andrade El Idolo to face Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal, with Flair and Andrade picking up the win. Flair had passed out multiple times during the match from dehydration, despite managing to finish it.

Since then, Flair has frequently spoken of his desire not to retire and have another match. More recently, however, Flair clarified that while he does indeed feel great physically, he does not intend to wrestle again.

The former 16-time world champion was engaged in physicality against Powerhouse Hobbs during the latter's tag team match on the recent episode of Dynamite where he teamed with Konosuke Takeshita against Sting and Darby Allin. The Icon pinned Hobbs after a Scorpion Death Drop off a ledge and through multiple tables for the win.

A top manager in AEW has spoken up on social media after getting physical with WWE legend Jake Roberts.

On the most recent episode of AEW Dynamite at Daily's Place, Jose the Assistant of LFI accompanied Preston Vance and his teammates Dustin Rhodes, Adam Copeland and AEW International Champion Orange Cassidy in their 8-person tag bout against ROH Six-Man Tag Team Champions Brian Cage and the Gates of Agony and their partner Lance Archer.

The Murderhawk Monster is managed by Roberts, who attacked Jose during the match for trying to sabotage Archer. Roberts shared a clip of him ambushing the Assistant on X, and the latter retweeted it, sharing his incredulity at being attacked by Roberts and then being mentioned by the Snake in his tweet.

Vance won the match for his team with a discus lariat on Bishop Kaun, in a fitting tribute to Mr. Brodie Lee, the former and departed leader of the Dark Order, of which Vance is a former member.

