Ric Flair makes surprise appearance outside AEW

The Nature Boy Ric Flair continues to make headlines, appearing in media events. Recently, he attended a non-AEW show.

Flair was regarded as one of the biggest attractions in the wrestling business during his heyday. Moreover, he has remained relevant with his sporadic appearances for top companies like WWE and TNA and his current home ground, AEW. Ric has been making regular appearances for the company after signing a sponsorship deal with them to promote his energy drink brand, WOOO! Energy.

The 16-time world champion recently in the public eye outside wrestling, making a special appearance on ESPN for the NFL Wild Card match. The high-stakes encounter saw the Philadelphia Eagles pitted against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Ric Flair wants to face his iconic rival one more time

Ric Flair has been open about stepping inside the squared circle again. Moreover, he has named his iconic opponent, Sting, to wrestle him in a match like they did in their prime.

The duo had a historic rivalry in the 1990s, wrestling each other on multiple occasions. Furthermore, their most memorable encounter happened at the 1998 Clash of the Champions show for the NWA World Heavyweight Championship held by Flair.

Flair was brought into AEW by Tony Khan back in October 2023 as "a gift" for Sting's upcoming retirement at Revolution 2024. Since then, he has been spotted in segments and matches with Sting and his ally, Darby Allin.

With The Stinger approaching the end of his tenured career, it would be interesting to see how the Nature Boy would fit in towards the end of his send-off plans.

