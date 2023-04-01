Ric Flair namedrops top AEW star at 2023 WWE Hall of Fame ceremony

During the 2023 WWE Hall of Fame ceremony, Ric Flair namedropped a top AEW star. The star is a WCW legend and his longtime rival, The Icon Sting.

The 16-time WWE World Champion was at the Hall of Fame ceremony to induct wrestling veteran The Great Muta. During his speech, Flair mentioned that when he was offered the honor to induct the Japanese legend, his initial response was if Muta did not want Sting to induct him.

"You sure he doesn't want Sting to do it?" Ric Flair said.

Sting was one of Muta's greatest rivals in pro wrestling. The WWE Hall of Famer and the Japanese legend have wrestled each other and have also teamed up together on a few occasions.

The two feuded with each other in the early days of WCW back in 1989. The two built a friendship over the years and teamed up earlier this year in the Muta's retirement match.

Ric Flair, on the other hand, has had a history with both Sting and Muta. Flair and The Icon wrestled each other in multiple promotions, including WCW and TNA (now known as IMPACT Wrestling).

The Nature Boy and Muta had wrestled each other a few times in NWA. Every time the two battled each other, be it a singles match or a tag team match, Flair always emerged victorious.

During the Hall of Fame induction ceremony, the Nature Boy also shared that during the times he was on the road, he asked Muta to look after his son, and the Japanese legend cared for the child like his own.

