Ric Flair offers a piece of advice to Adam Copeland (fka Edge) in AEW

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair has revealed that he warned a current AEW star not to have ladder matches. The star in question is Adam Copeland, fka Edge.

Ric Flair recently signed a two-year deal with AEW and is going to be heavily featured as Sting nears his retirement. Also, Copeland has had his fair share of issues with his neck, and The Nature Boy has warned him not to be involved in matches that might put his health at risk.

Flair was speaking on the Gabby AF show when he revealed what he told The Rated-R Superstar.

"I looked at him when I walked outta Gorilla, I told him [Adam Copeland], ‘No ladder matches.’ And I kept walking. Who has a ladder match at 57? Me," Flair said. [H/T Ringside News]

It is fair to say that Ric has not lost his sense of humor. Given that he is bound to feature heavily in AEW in the near future, it will be interesting to see what sort of a role he will take on.

Eric Bischoff comments on Ric Flair’s AEW contract

As a part of Ric Flair’s contract, Tony Khan made Wooooo Energy drink the official partner of AEW. That seems like a good business deal for Flair, and former WWE RAW GM Eric Bischoff agreed.

Eric was speaking on the latest episode of his Strictly Business podcast, where he commented on the deal and how it is similar to another deal he pulled off during his time in WCW.

"It's very similar to what I did [with Randy]. In Randy's case ... the Slim Jim deal covered 100% of Randy's salary. It covered all of it and did for a couple of years ... I got Randy for free. And that's why it's a win. It's a win for Ric. It gets him close to a business that is his life really. It's in his genetic makeup, his DNA. And there's no denying Ric loves the business. So it's a win-win, and potentially a win-win-win. We'll just have to wait and see how much of a win it is for the AEW product." [h/t WrestlingInc]

Given his energy and enthusiasm, it is a given that Flair will be a success in AEW, and that will hopefully rub off on the younger stars who aspire to be like him.

Are you excited about Ric Flair signing with All Elite Wrestling? Let us know in the comments below.

