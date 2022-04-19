Ric Flair posts throwback photo with AEW star and legendary faction

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair recently took to Twitter to post an old group photo of the Four Horsemen.

The 16 time world champion was one of the original members of the legendary faction alongside AEW personalities Arn Anderson and Tully Blanchard as well as Ole Anderson. The group dominated the wrestling scene in the mid-eighties and early nineties.

The Nature Boy posted a picture on his Twitter claiming that the Four Horsemen are the the best faction to ever exist in professional wrestling:

"The Greatest Faction In The History Of Factions! There’s No Doubt About It! WOOOOO!"

Ric Flair was seen taking bumps with AEW star Jay Lethal

In a video posted to Twitter, the former WCW champion proved that he still has what it takes as he rolled around the ring with AEW star Jay Lethal.

The two locked up with each other and Flair took a body slam from the former Ring of Honor World Champion. The clip also shows the two men doing the "woo" and the legendary Flair strut. The two-time Hall of Famer said that he does not like to play around.

"Someone Had The Audacity This Weekend To Ask Me If I Can Still Do This. I Said “Really??? Naitch Don’t Play!” WOOOOO!"

The former Intercontinental Champion has not signed with any major promotion since his release from WWE. The 16 time World Champion has since made appearances in AAA and NWA. The Nature Boy was also reportedly set to become Andrade El Idolo's manager in AEW, but those plans never came to fruition.

Which promotion would you like to see Ric Flair work for next? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.

