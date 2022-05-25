"I’ll be coming off the top rope" - Ric Flair has made a promise for his last match

Ric Flair has made a promise that he will be performing a move from the top-rope during his upcoming final match.

Earlier this month, Flair announced that he will be competing in his last match at the age of 73 in an event promoted under the Jim Crockett Promotions banner. The event will emanate from the Nashville Fairgrounds in Nashville, TN on July 31, 2022.

In an interview with the Tampa Bay Times, the 16-time World Champion discussed his final match. When asked whether hE will perform a top-rope maneuver, Ric had this to say -

“That’s what I’m working on. It’s just a timing issue. I’ll guarantee I’ll be coming off the top rope. Whether it’s the flip or not, I don’t know” (H/T Fightful)

Ric Flair® @RicFlairNatrBoy



I Will Prove Once Again, That To Be The Man, You’ve Got To Beat The Man!



Now We Go To School!



WOOOOO!



TIX: twitter.com/marcraimondi/s… Marc Raimondi @marcraimondi Legendary wrestler Ric Flair to step in the ring one final time in July, according to sources espn.com/wwe/story/_/id… Legendary wrestler Ric Flair to step in the ring one final time in July, according to sources espn.com/wwe/story/_/id… The Rumors Are True! I’m Going To Walk That Aisle, Style And Profile, One Last Time! July 31st! Nashville, Tennessee! Jim Crockett Promotions!I Will Prove Once Again, That To Be The Man, You’ve Got To Beat The Man!Now We Go To School!WOOOOO!TIX: RicFlairsLastMatch.com The Rumors Are True! I’m Going To Walk That Aisle, Style And Profile, One Last Time! July 31st! Nashville, Tennessee! Jim Crockett Promotions!I Will Prove Once Again, That To Be The Man, You’ve Got To Beat The Man!Now We Go To School!WOOOOO!TIX: RicFlairsLastMatch.com twitter.com/marcraimondi/s… https://t.co/eVCaiefDpf

The Nature Boy last wrestled aged 62 on the September 15, 2011 episode of Impact, where he faced Sting. He suffered a torn tricep and was sidelined and hasn't competed in the past 10+ years.

Who will be Ric Flair's opponent for his last match

Brian Mitchell Graphics @BrianMGraphix Ric Flair has chosen Ryback as his opponent for his last match.



Joking. Ric Flair has chosen Ryback as his opponent for his last match.Joking.

Ric Flair posted a video of him training in-ring with former ROH World Champion Jay Lethal. The video sparked speculation that the Hall of Famer would be making an in-ring return, which turned out to be true. Many have since believed that Lethal would be Flair's opponent, but that is not the case.

Flair announced that he would face Ricky "The Dragon" Steamboat in July, but this was quickly shot down by Steamboat.

It has since been announced and confirmed that his last match will be a six-man tag. Ric Flair will team up with former AEW Tag Team Champions FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler) to take on the legendary tag team - The Rock 'n Roll Express (Ricky Morton & Robert Gibson) teaming up with an as of unannounced wrestler.

What are your thoughts on this story? Are you excited to see the veteran step into the ring one last time?

