Ric Flair reacts to former WWE star getting hospitalized: "Praying for you"

Ric Flair sent a message to a former WWE star who was hospitalized recently.

Steve McMichael made a huge splash in the NFL, where he played as a defensive tackle for various teams and was even a Super Bowl Champion. Towards the end of his NFL career, Steve transitioned from footballer to professional wrestler.

He first appeared at ringside for Lawrence Taylor's match against Bam Bam Bigelow at WrestleMania XI. He even appeared as a guest commentator on RAW along with Vince McMahon.

However, his most notable performance during his wrestling career came when he debuted for WCW as a color commentator for the premiere of Monday Nitro along with Bobby Heenan. McMichael even stepped into the ring for a match against Ric Flair and Arn Anderson. He was then involved in many storylines and was able to make a name for himself.

Now that McMichael is 66 years old, his health has deteriorated quite a bit, and in fact, he was admitted to the hospital recently due to pneumonia. Ric Flair has since taken to social media to send his prayers to his former rival.

"Praying For You Mongo!!!"

Check out his tweet below:

Ric Flair reacted to Sting & Darby Allin winning the AEW World Tag Team Championship

Ever since Sting debuted in AEW in 2021, he formed a formidable tag team with Darby Allin. Together, they have been undefeated as a tag team and have beaten every team possible.

With Sting nearing the end of his wrestling, he decided to pursue the AEW Tag Team Championship. A couple of weeks ago, Darby and Sting emerged victorious against Ricky Starks and Big Bill.

Following this win, Flair took to social media to congratulate The Icon on another impressive title win.

"Congratulations To @Sting & @DarbyAllin On Becoming AEW World Tag Team Champions! WOOOOO!" he wrote.

Check out his tweet here:

We at Sportskeeda send our prayers to Steve McMichael and his family and hope that he recovers back to full health soon.

